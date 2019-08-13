Golfer Michelle Wie ties the knot with cager Jonnie West

other-sports

Michelle, 29, and Jonnie, 31, revealed their relationship in January

Michelle Wie and Johnnie West

American star golfer Michelle Wie got married to basketball player -boyfriend Jonnie West in Beverly Hills recently.

Jonnie is director of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors and son of NBA great Jerry West.

Michelle, 29, and Jonnie, 31, revealed their relationship in January.



The five-time LPGA Tour champion Instagrammed pictures of her wedding and captioned it, "MR. AND MRS. WEST Y'ALL!!!! I love you HUSBAND with every living thing in my body and I didn't think I could love you anymore, but then I saw you at the end of the aisle and my heart exploded. #wiegoeswest."

Several current LPGA players and legends like Danielle Kang, Jessica Korda, Marina Alex, Alison Lee and Alison Walshe were among the guests, as were World Golf Hall of Famers Beth Daniel and Meg Mallon. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was also present at the wedding.

