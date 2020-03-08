Golfer Paige Spiranac recalls feeling 'horrible' after nude photo leak
Golfer Paige Spiranac, 26, sent the picture to a guy she was dating and claimed that after their nasty split, he shared it with his friends
Former golfer Paige Spiranac recently recalled her horrifying experience when an ex-boyfriend allegedly leaked a nude photograph of her.
Spiranac, 26, sent the picture to a guy she was dating and claimed that after their nasty split, he shared it with his friends. It went viral.
On her podcast, Playing-A-Round, Spiranac said: "It was horrible, just getting these random messages from people you don't know and they've seen you in such a vulnerable way. It was disgusting. When I finally confronted the guy and said, 'I can't believe you did this to me', he said—and I'll never forget this—'You are the s**t who sent it to me, you deserve this.'"
