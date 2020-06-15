Golfer Paige Spiranac reveals what she finds sexy in a man: Nice arms turn me on

American golfer Paige Spiranac has revealed that one of the most important traits she likes in a man is his sense of humour. Talking about her biggest turn-ons in men, Paige said in her recent podcast, Playing A Round: "When it comes to a guy's personality, definitely a sense of humour. When it comes to physically, I like a guy with really nice arms. I think a guy with really nice arms that always is a turn-on."

Meanwhile, Paige likes women with looks that are different than hers. "I like girls who look opposite of me — more exotic, darker skin, brown hair, big bum," added Paige, whose celebrity crushes are Hollywood actors Chris Hemsworth and Megan Fox.

On her show, she also expressed her love for baking. "I love to cook. I'm a really good baker. And Better Than Sex [a chocolate cake infused with caramel] is my favourite. It's so good, it's so good," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news