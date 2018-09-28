Golfers have a gala time with WAGs

other-sports

The dinner was held ahead of the start of the Ryder Cup

Sergio Garcia, wife Angela and their baby Azalea. Pics/Getty Images



Justin Rose and wife Kate



Paul Casey and his wife Pollyanna



Dustin Johnson and partner Paulina Gretzky



Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill



Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll



Tiger Woods poses with girlfriend Erica Herman

Team Europe and Team USA golfers had their stunning WAGs for company at the gala dinner held at the Palace of Versailles in France on Wednesday. The dinner was held ahead of the start of the Ryder Cup. The likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose are a few names who attended the do.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates