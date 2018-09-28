Search

Golfers have a gala time with WAGs

Sep 28, 2018, 10:30 IST | A Correspondent

The dinner was held ahead of the start of the Ryder Cup

Sergio Garcia, wife Angela and their baby Azalea. Pics/Getty Images

Justin Rose and wife Kate
Paul Casey and his wife Pollyanna
Dustin Johnson and partner Paulina Gretzky
Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill
Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll
Tiger Woods poses with girlfriend Erica Herman
Team Europe and Team USA golfers had their stunning WAGs for company at the gala dinner held at the Palace of Versailles in France on Wednesday. The dinner was held ahead of the start of the Ryder Cup. The likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose are a few names who attended the do.

