Golfers have a gala time with WAGs
The dinner was held ahead of the start of the Ryder Cup
Justin Rose and wife Kate
Paul Casey and his wife Pollyanna
Dustin Johnson and partner Paulina Gretzky
Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill
Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll
Tiger Woods poses with girlfriend Erica Herman
Team Europe and Team USA golfers had their stunning WAGs for company at the gala dinner held at the Palace of Versailles in France on Wednesday. The dinner was held ahead of the start of the Ryder Cup. The likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose are a few names who attended the do.
