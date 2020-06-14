Search

Gone to soon! Narendra Modi, Uddhav Thackeray condole Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Updated: Jun 14, 2020, 19:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Rajyavardhan Rathore said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a wonderful person to interact with while Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that he and Rajput share the same hometown

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Picture/Instagram Sushant Singh Rajput
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 after his body was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Shocked and saddened, several politicians including PM Narendra Modi, BJP leader Smriti Irani, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to express their grief and disbelief over his death.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Sushant Singh Rajput's death and said that a bright young actor gone too soon. While expressing his condolences to his family, PM Narendra Modi said that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. "My thoughts are with his family and fans," PM Modi tweeted.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expressed disbelief over the actor's death and said, "May God give strength to his family, fans and loved ones," while BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "Extremely shocked, pained and sad to hear about the demise of renowned actor Sushant Singh Rajput."

Besides Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Punjab CM captain Amarinder Singh also offered tributes to the late actor. Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who took a plunge from entertainment industry to politics wrote, "I have no words, no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed Sushant Singh Rajput."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed shock and disbelief over the actor's death and said that it was a big loss for the film fraternity while Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that he and Rajput share the same hometown and also remembered meeting him in person at an event held last year.

Former I&B minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a wonderful person to interact with and his dedication was exemplary. "Should not have gone like this. May god give strength to his family. Om Shanti," Rathore tweeted.

Here's how politicians reacted to the actor's death:

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed that the actor committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence. However, no suicide note was recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police.

