Gone to soon! Narendra Modi, Uddhav Thackeray condole Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 after his body was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Shocked and saddened, several politicians including PM Narendra Modi, BJP leader Smriti Irani, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to express their grief and disbelief over his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

Shocked & saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, fans & loved ones ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 14, 2020

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expressed disbelief over the actor's death and said, "May God give strength to his family, fans and loved ones," while BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "Extremely shocked, pained and sad to hear about the demise of renowned actor Sushant Singh Rajput."

Truly shocked and sad to hear the unfortunate news of the demise of very talented Sushant Singh Rajput. My condolences to his family, friends & everyone who admired his work. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 14, 2020

Besides Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Punjab CM captain Amarinder Singh also offered tributes to the late actor. Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who took a plunge from entertainment industry to politics wrote, "I have no words, no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed Sushant Singh Rajput."

Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 14, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed shock and disbelief over the actor's death and said that it was a big loss for the film fraternity while Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that he and Rajput share the same hometown and also remembered meeting him in person at an event held last year.

Former I&B minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a wonderful person to interact with and his dedication was exemplary. "Should not have gone like this. May god give strength to his family. Om Shanti," Rathore tweeted.

Here's how politicians reacted to the actor's death:

Extremely shocked, pained and sad to hear about the demise of renowned actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

My heartfelt tributes and deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers!

à¥Â à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¥Âà¤¤à¤¿ — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 14, 2020

I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2020

Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #SushantSinghRajput. An exemplary actor who will be missed by all. Praying for strength to his family and friends in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/F7V5rpnMFe — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 14, 2020

à¤¹à¤¿à¤Âà¤¦à¥Â à¤«à¤¼à¤¿à¤²à¥Âà¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¯à¥Âà¤µà¤¾ à¤Âà¤²à¤¾à¤Âà¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¥Âà¤¶à¤¾à¤Âà¤¤ à¤¸à¤¿à¤Âà¤¹ à¤°à¤¾à¤Âà¤ªà¥Âà¤¤ à¤Âà¥Â à¤®à¥Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤¯à¥Â à¤Âà¤¾ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤Âà¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¥Âà¤¤à¤¬à¥Âà¤§ à¤Âà¤°à¤¨à¥Â à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤¹à¥Âà¥¤



à¤Âà¤¨à¤Âà¥Â à¤Â à¤­à¤¿à¤¨à¤¯ à¤Âà¥Âà¤·à¤®à¤¤à¤¾, à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¤à¤¿à¤­à¤¾ à¤Âà¤° à¤Âà¥Âà¤¶à¤² à¤Âà¥Â à¤²à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤¼à¤¾à¤¯à¤² à¤¥à¤¾à¥¤ à¤Âà¤¨à¤Âà¤¾ à¤¯à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤²à¥Â à¤Âà¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¥Âà¤¡à¤¼à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾à¤¯à¤Â à¤¹à¥Â à¤Âà¤° à¤¯à¤¹ à¤«à¤¼à¤¿à¤²à¥Âà¤®à¤Âà¤Âà¤¤ à¤Âà¥Â à¤²à¤¿à¤Â à¤Âà¤Â à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤¨à¥Âà¤Âà¤¼à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥Âà¥¤à¤Âà¤¶à¥Âà¤µà¤° à¤Âà¤¨à¤Âà¥Â à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤Âà¤µà¤Â à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¶à¤Âà¤¸à¤Âà¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¯à¤¹ à¤¦à¥Âà¤Âà¤Â à¤¸à¤¹à¤¨à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¶à¤Âà¥Âà¤¤à¤¿ à¤¦à¥Âà¥¤ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear of #SushantSinghRajput so much life in him, wonderful person to interact with, a dedication that was exemplary, should not have gone like this.

May god give strength to his family. Om Shanti ðÂÂÂ — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) June 14, 2020

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed that the actor committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence. However, no suicide note was recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police.

