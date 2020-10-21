Gone with the rains! Unseasonal showers in Mumbai affects Shefali Shah's short-film

Shefali Shah appears to be enjoying her new role as a director. Only a month after she wrapped up her directorial debut Someday, the actor rolled her second short film, Happy Birthday Mummy Ji, on October 14. However, she jokes that the first day of shoot at Madh Island was "a classic example of Murphy's Law" as it was marred by the unseasonal rains that took Mumbai by surprise. "To begin with, we were hard-pressed for time. I wanted to shoot half of the film outdoors. But we lost three to four hours on day one because of the rains. I was freaking out by the day-end," recounts Shah, who plays the central character in the venture.

While she managed to film some indoor portions on day one, she credits the crew for speeding up work the next day, thus ensuring that the project reached the finish line. "This was a tougher shoot than the first short film because it was on a bigger canvas. We were also working with a bigger crew this time, so we had to ensure the safety precautions were being followed." Proud to offer women-centric narratives, Shah reveals that Happy Birthday Mummy Ji focuses on a homemaker's journey of self-discovery when compelled to stay away from her family due to the pandemic.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news