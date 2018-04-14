Gong Li, Jet Li join Disney's 'Mulan'

Chinese actor Liu Yifei will play the title character in the project

Chinese stars Gong Li and Jet Li are joining the cast of Disney's live-action reboot of "Mulan". The remake of Disney's 1998 animated film follows the story of Fa Mulan, the daughter of an ageing warrior, Fa Zhou.

She impersonates as a man to replace her father during a general conscription during the Han Dynasty. Chinese actor Liu Yifei will play the title character in the project, Variety reported. Li, 54, known for films such as "The Expendables" series and "The Forbidden Kingdom" is in final talks to portray the emperor of China. Gong Li, 52, will play a powerful witch in the film.

Earlier, Donnie Yen joined the cast of the film, which will be directed by Niki Caro. The "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" actor will be playing Mulan's mentor, Commander Tung mentor in the film. Hong Kong movie mogul Bill Kong will serve as executive producer. The new "Mulan" features a script originally penned by Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek, and rewritten by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

