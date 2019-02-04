Gonzalo Higuain is unbelievable, says Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard

football

Sarri worked with Higuain when the Argentine scored a record 36 Serie A goals in a single season at Napoli

Chelsea's Gonzalo Higuain (left) and Eden Hazard (centre)celebrate a goal v Huddersfield on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Eden Hazard believes Gonzalo Higuain's first two goals for Chelsea in Saturday's 5-0 rout of Huddersfield are just the beginning for the Argentine ace, with whom he foresees a potentially lethal partnership in the Premier League run in.

Sarri worked with Higuain when the Argentine scored a record 36 Serie A goals in a single season at Napoli. And Higuain showed why he has a stellar scoring record over the past decade in Spanish and Italian football with two excellent finishes to open his Premier League account.

"He's a great striker. He's a bit less of a target man than [Olivier] Giroud, but he can hold the ball, he can play one touches. He's intelligent," said Hazard. "In the box he's unbelievable. He will score more goals."

