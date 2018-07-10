Good news as four more boys rescued from Thai caves

Operation in Tham Luang caves is suspended for the night, leaving four boys and their coach still trapped

Four boys were brought out safely, but the mission was paused for air tanks to be replaced. Pics/AFP

An aide to the Thai Navy SEAL commander says four boys were brought out of the flooded cave in northern Thailand yesterday and the ongoing rescue operation is over for the day.

The aide, Sitthichai Klangpattana, didn't comment on the boys' health or say how well the operation has gone. A total of eight of the 12 boys have now been brought out of the treacherous cave system by divers, including four who were brought out on Sunday, when the rescue operation began.



An ambulance exits from the Tham Luang cave area as rescue operations continue for those still trapped inside the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 9, 2018. Rescue workers dived deep inside a flooded Thai cave for a second straight day on July 9 in a treacherous bid to save a trapped group of young footballers, with the mission chief promising more "good news" after four of the 13 were saved. Pic/AFP

The boys and their 25-year-old coach have been trapped for more than two weeks after heavy rains flooded the kilometers- long cave network made up of caverns connected by tight passages. A total of four ambulances have left the area around the flooded cave in northern Thailand where members of a youth soccer team have been trapped for more than two weeks, suggesting eight of the 13 trapped people have now been extracted.

Boys kept away from parents

Four members of the football team guided out of a flooded cave complex will not be allowed physical contact with their parents until the risk of infection has gone, the chief of the rescue bid said. "They will be kept away from their parents for a while because we are concerned about infections," Narongsak Osottanakorn said, adding doctors will decide on family visits "at a distance or through glass."

