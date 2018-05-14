Good news! Cricket fans can now invest in property at Lord's Cricket Ground

For a time, limited fans can purchase a share of the historic ground with costs starting at Â£500 (approx R45,000) for a significant parcel of land within the Lord's ground



Lord's Cricket Ground and (inset) Kumar Sangakkara

New Commonwealth are offering cricketing heroes and ordinary fans alike the opportunity to own a piece of the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London and Sri Lanka's former batsman Kumar Sangakkara announced his endorsement for the scheme.

For a time, limited fans can purchase a share of the historic ground with costs starting at £500 (approx R45,000) for a significant parcel of land within the Lord's ground. People who join Sangakkara in signing up will own a piece of the ground, gaining a souvenir, keepsake, and perhaps someday additional benefits.

