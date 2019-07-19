Good news for foodies! Mumbai to open gates for food trucks

national

Municipal commissioner asks all 24 ward officials to identify three feasible spots in respective wards where food truck can be stationed

Food trucks have been quite a hit, especially among the youth, in many cities. File Pic

Food trucks might soon be a reality in Mumbai as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation authorities this week asked all 24 ward officials to come up with three most feasible spots from their respective wards where food trucks can be placed.

Areas around big commercial hubs and industrial areas are likely to be considered. However, the civic body's instructions have clearly indicated that these areas cannot be allowed for hawkers in the future.

While the plan is still at a nascent stage, once implemented, food trucks are likely to serve hygienic street food given that they would be formally-recognised and will thus have to follow certain food standards. The idea is also being looked at as a way of employment generation. Given the civic body's recent drives to curb irregularities in fire safety compliance across the city, it is also drafting measures to ensure that these food trucks are fire safety compliant. The policy may allow multiple food trucks in one area too depending on the spots identified by the ward officials.

"All the assistant municipal commissioners have been instructed by the municipal commissioner to identify three spots provided no hawkers are being given licences in that area. The place could also be a parking lot, identified in consultation with the traffic police. The officers should submit their respective lists by Tuesday," said a senior civic official not willing to be named.

SP's 4-yr-old proposal

The Samajwadi Party had proposed to make Mumbai a smart city by introducing food trucks for citizens about four years ago. In a presentation made by the party members to then municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta, they demanded to have policy guidelines framed under which these food trucks can operate in the city. In 2017, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too had shown interest in framing a food truck policy after the National Restaurant Association of India had put up the demand.

However, additional municipal commissioner (Health) Ashwini Joshi said, "A policy is yet to be framed and work on it is on."

