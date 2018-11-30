Good News starring Kareena, Akshay, Kiara and Diljit goes on floors

bollywood

Produced by Karan Johar, Good News is about a couple trying to have a baby

Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/@karanjohar.

Karan Johar has announced the 'Good News'! The much anticipated film - which will bring back the on-screen jodi of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan after a long hiatus of nine years - has finally gone on floors today.

While Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, who are also part of the flick, have begun shooting, Akshay and Kareena will join soon. The 'Koffee With Karan' host, who is producing the film under his banner Dharma Productions, took to social media to share the happy news. "#GOODNEWS starts today with @diljitdosanjh and @Advani_Kiara !! @akshaykumar and #KareennaKapoorKhan will join soon! Fun times begin under the baton of debut director @raj_a_mehta !!! @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 [sic]," he wrote, along with a video of Kiara and Diljit from the film's set.

The film, which revolves around a couple who is trying to have a baby, will hit the big screens on July 19, 2019. An excited Akshay had made the film announcement on social media in August. "Good News! That's the name of our film and so is the news I am sharing :) It is a 'dramedy' Due Date 19th July, 2019," he had tweeted then.

