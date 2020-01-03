Search

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar scores another century as the film collects Rs.127.90 crore in first week

Updated: Jan 03, 2020, 13:06 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Akshay Kumar continues to prove why he's one of the most bankable stars in the country today as he delivers his 12th consecutive hit with Good Newwz!

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Dharma Productions
Akshay Kumar is surely on a roll, ever since the beginning of 2016. It all started from Airlift, which became one of his biggest hits and most critically acclaimed films. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for the star. And as he enters the new decade, 2020, his film Good Newwz has turned out to be his 12th consecutive hit.

And he has also scored his another century at the box-office as this comedy has collected Rs.127.90 crore in its first week. Ace trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and shared the collections so far and described the film as a HIT.

And here's another tweet where he wrote how the film has all the chances to touch the 200-crore mark since there's no major opposition till the arrival of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Chhapaak and Darbar. Have a look:

On the work front, Kumar is now busy till January 2021 and in his trademark style, will unleash one film after another like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Bell Bottom. He's also in talks with YRF for an action-comedy.

