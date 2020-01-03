Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar scores another century as the film collects Rs.127.90 crore in first week

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Akshay Kumar is surely on a roll, ever since the beginning of 2016. It all started from Airlift, which became one of his biggest hits and most critically acclaimed films. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for the star. And as he enters the new decade, 2020, his film Good Newwz has turned out to be his 12th consecutive hit.

And he has also scored his another century at the box-office as this comedy has collected Rs.127.90 crore in its first week. Ace trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and shared the collections so far and described the film as a HIT.

Take a look right here:

#GoodNewwz puts up a fantastic show in Week 1... Metros terrific... Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good... Emerges HIT... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr, Thu 10.80 cr. Total: âÂÂ¹ 127.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2020

And here's another tweet where he wrote how the film has all the chances to touch the 200-crore mark since there's no major opposition till the arrival of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Chhapaak and Darbar. Have a look:

With no major film this week, it's advantage #GoodNewwz for one more week... Should hit âÂÂ¹ 150 cr in Weekend 2... Target âÂÂ¹ 200 cr can be achieved *if* it trends well on weekdays, which, in turn, will help programming in Week 3, when #Tanhaji, #Chhapaak and #Darbar arrive. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2020

On the work front, Kumar is now busy till January 2021 and in his trademark style, will unleash one film after another like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Bell Bottom. He's also in talks with YRF for an action-comedy.

