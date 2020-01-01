Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor-starrer inching towards Rs 100 crore mark

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Good Newwz has closed 2019 with a bang. The rom-com, directed by Raj Mehta, has done exceptionally well at the box office. The film, which has received a positive response from the critics and audience is close to entering the famed Rs 100 crore club.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film on Tuesday (New Year's eve), minted Rs 16 crore. The film also managed to do good business during the weekend. On Saturday, it managed to earn Rs 21.78 crore, while on Sunday it did a business of Rs 25.65 crore. Coupled with Monday's collection of Rs 13.41 crore, the film has managed to earn a total of Rs 94 crore in the first five days.

#GoodNewwz gallops into #NewYear triumphantly... Packs a superb number on Day 5 [New Year Eve], despite lower ticket rates on weekdays... Will cross âÂ¹ ðÂÂ¯ cr today [Wed; 1 Jan]... 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 94.60 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2020

Despite competition from Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, Good Newwz has held its own. Owing to a holiday on the first day of this year, it is expected to cross Rs 100 crore by Wednesday itself. With this, Akshay Kumar will end the year with a bang with four of his films, Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz ruling the box office.

Besides Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, Kabir Singh fame Kiara Advani and Punjabi pop-singer Diljit Dosanjh are also seen in pivotal roles in the movie. The story of the comedy-drama revolves around two married couples trying to conceive babies but end up in a major goof-up during in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). Helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Zee Studio, the film was released on December 27, which was the post-Christmas Friday.

With such a positive review and such good box office numbers, will you be watching Good Newwz on the first day of 2020?

