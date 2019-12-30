Good Newwz box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor starrer mints Rs 65 crore over weekend

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's comedy flick Good Newwz ruled the box-office over the first weekend of its release and minted Rs 65 crore. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on his Twitter account and predicted that the film would hit the 100 crore mark within the first week of its release as New Year celebrations are coming up.

#GoodNewwz sets BO on ð¥ð¥ð¥ on Day 3... Biz jumps across most circuits... Some circuits - average on Day 1 and 2 - score big on Day 3... North sectors terrific... Multiplexes driving its biz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 26.65 cr. Total: â¹ 65.99 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2019

Besides Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, 'Kabir Singh' fame Kiara Advani and Punjabi pop-singer Diljit Dosanjh are also seen in pivotal roles in the movie. The story of the comedy-drama revolves around two married couples trying to conceive babies but end up in a major goof-up during in-vitro fertilisations (IVFs). Helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Zee Studio, the film was released on December 27, which was the post-Christmas Friday.

