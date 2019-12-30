Search

Good Newwz box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor starrer mints Rs 65 crore over weekend

Published: Dec 30, 2019, 14:52 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Besides Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, Kabir Singh fame Kiara Advani and Punjabi pop-singer Diljit Dosanjh are also seen in pivotal roles in the movie

Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/Dharma Productions
Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/Dharma Productions

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's comedy flick Good Newwz ruled the box-office over the first weekend of its release and minted Rs 65 crore. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on his Twitter account and predicted that the film would hit the 100 crore mark within the first week of its release as New Year celebrations are coming up.

Besides Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, 'Kabir Singh' fame Kiara Advani and Punjabi pop-singer Diljit Dosanjh are also seen in pivotal roles in the movie. The story of the comedy-drama revolves around two married couples trying to conceive babies but end up in a major goof-up during in-vitro fertilisations (IVFs). Helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Zee Studio, the film was released on December 27, which was the post-Christmas Friday.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK