Good Newwz Box Office Day 1: The romcom collects Rs 17.56 crore

Published: Dec 28, 2019, 11:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, has raked in a whopping amount on its first day at the box office.

A still from Good Newwz
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh have closed 2019 with a bang. Good Newwz, starring these four brilliant actors, hit theatres on December 27, and has opened to glowing reviews. The romcom, directed by Raj Mehta, has done exceptionally well at the box office and managed to rake in Rs 17.56 crore on its first day. 

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the numbers. He wrote:

Despite competition from Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, Good Newwz has held its own and surprised audiences with its wit and social message. A mid-day review of the film reads, "It's to the credit of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani that the film feels more entertaining than it could have been at the hands of another ensemble. Kumar can pull off comedy even in his sleep, Kapoor Khan knows how to marry slick and style, Dosanjh has that likability that makes him one of the most endearing artists around, and Advani gets some amusing and sublimely silly moments to display her comic chops."

With such a positive review and such good box office numbers, will you be watching Good Newwz this weekend?

