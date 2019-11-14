Good Newwz posters: Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh squeezed between Kareena Kapoor, Kiara's baby bumps

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani-starrer Good Newwz's brand new posters have been released by its makers. Dharma Productions shared the quirky posters, featuring Akshay and Diljit squeezed between Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani's baby bumps and we can't help but wonder why!

To give it a twist to the poster release, Dharma's Instagram handle captioned the first Good Newwz poster, featuring Akshay Kumar, saying, "Not all goof ups can be covered up, you see! Bringing you the biggest goof-up of the year, stay tuned.#GoodNewwz in cinemas 27th December! [sic]"

The second poster of Good Newwz, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, was shared by Dharma Productions with a caption that read: This #Christmas, Santa’s sleigh will have a bumpy ride!

Good Newwz is slated to hit theatres on Christmas this year. The film's story is said to revolve around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a couple who is planning to have a baby.

Lastly, the makers released this poster, wherein the two leading ladies - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani are seen flaunting their baby bumps.

In an earlier interview, Kareena had said that the audience can expect a fun ride from the film. The film highlights the issue of surrogacy but with a tinge of humour. Kumar will be portraying the role of Khan's husband who's a suave car dealer in South Delhi. The couple opts for IVF to become parents seven years after their marriage. Advani and Dosanjh essay another couple also hoping to embrace parenthood.

Earlier, it was reported that Akshay's character is stylish and rich, in a space the has not explored in the recent past. There is plenty of humour and drama in Kareena and his track. Diljit and Kiara come from a more traditional Punjab backdrop, with the former a die-hard fan of a popular Punjabi rapper. It is a situational comedy revolving around these two couples with different traditional and cultural backgrounds.

