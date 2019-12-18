Good Newwz: Not Diljit Dosanjh, this singer was the first choice for the film

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Another enthralling weekend is around the corner with Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show hitting a century. Concluding the year with a bang show will welcome some of the renowned names from the music industry Badshah, Asses Kaur, Hardy Sandhu, Tanishq Bagchi, and DJ Chetas. Having a gala time team will be seen promoting their upcoming movie Good Newwz.

In a conversation, Kapil enquired from Badshah about the fact that he was offered Vicky Kaushal's role in Lust Story. But instead, he preferred doing Khandani Shafakhana. Making some interesting revelation Badshah mentioned that he refused the role in Lust Story. He shares, "Makers approached me for this role where I had to play the role of a Punjabi boy who isn't able to satisfy his wife. I wanted to do something else.

Hence I chose Khandani Shafakhana." He later added that he was also offered Diljit's role in Good Newwz. He says, "In Good Newwz also makers were asking me to play the role of a man who isn't able to get his wife pregnant."

Continuing the conversation Badshah shared AR Rehman's reaction to the remake of the song Humma Humma. He shares, "Initially when he heard the newest remixed version song he didn't like it at the first go. However, he started liking it gradually. He met me at a party after 5 months and expressed that he was wrong at his decision. He liked the song very much."

