Good Newwz Trailer: Aamir Khan has a reaction to this Akshay Kumar comedy

Aamir Khan has been hailed as the perfectionist of the Hindi film industry. A majority of his films have been massive blockbusters and also made for posterity. Pleasing him isn't an easy task. But it seems there's one actor who has successfully managed to tickle his funny bone with his upcoming comedy. Any guesses? Well, his film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.

No prize for guessing, we are talking about Akshay Kumar. The trailer of Good Newwz has garnered a fantastic response from all across the board and Khan has also given his reaction. Taking to his Twitter account, the actor wrote, What a great trailer! I died laughing! Loved it!

Have a look:

And thanking him, the leading man wrote-Thank you Aamir, so glad we managed to make you laugh, check out right here:

Thank you Aamir, so glad we managed to make you laugh ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ» https://t.co/XOk7Jhlynx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 20, 2019

Good Newwz deals with a plot that has never been heard or seen before on the Indian celluloid. It's a comedy that deals with two married couples that discover that the husbands' sperms have been exchanged and gone to the wrong wives. The idea sounds bold and boisterous, and as the film releases on December 27, it should end 2019 on a hilarious note.

On the work-front, Kumar will be seen in films like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Bell Bottom. Aamir Khan is gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha, after which he's touted to star in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha and the Gulshan Kumar biopic, Mogul.

