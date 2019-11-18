Good Newwz trailer: This 'sperm' goof-up story will leave you in splits

Makers of upcoming comedy-drama Good Newwz finally unveiled the trailer of the film on Monday afternoon. It has the star cast of the movie, namely, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Akshay Kumar and as rightly claimed by the makers, the trailer looks promising with loads of goof-ups. The story of Good Newwz revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay and Kareena, as Varun and Deepti Batra, will be seen trying to conceive a baby. Diljit and Kiara, as Honey and Monika, too have met with the realisation that they need to have a kid before it's too late.

Check out the trailer right here:

The audience can expect a fun ride from Good Newwz. The film highlights the issue of surrogacy but with a tinge of humour. Kumar will be portraying the role of Khan's husband who's a suave car dealer in South Delhi. The couple opts for IVF to become parents seven years after their marriage. Advani and Dosanjh essay another couple also hoping to embrace parenthood.

Earlier, it was reported that Akshay's character is stylish and rich, in a space the has not explored in the recent past. There is plenty of humour and drama in Kareena and his track. Diljit and Kiara come from a more traditional Punjab backdrop, with the former a die-hard fan of a popular Punjabi rapper. It is a situational comedy revolving around these two couples with different traditional and cultural backgrounds.

In the first poster of Good Newwz, Akshay's face is seen being squeezed in by Kiara's baby bump while on the other side Kareena's belly is seen squeezing Diljit Dosanjh's face. Taking to Instagram, the 'Mission Mangal' star captioned the poster as, "The goof-ups are bound to multiply...and that's how you get - #GoodNewwz!Coming to you this #Christmas, 27th December."

The film went on floors in November last year. Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Good Newwz' will hit the theatres on December 27 this year.

