Good Newwz: What we can expect from this comedy about chaos and confusion!

Akshay Kumar, after the success of films like Holiday, Baby and Airlift, did multiple films that were based on nationalism and social subjects. The actor tasted tremendous amount of success with all those titles, but a part of us wanted him to come back to the genre of comedy. With Housefull 4, he fulfilled our wishes, and now it's the biggest hit of his career.

His next film seems to be equally mad, yes, we are talking about Good Newwz, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. As you may have figured out after seeing the posters, it's about the confusion of babies and their moms and fathers. The film deals with the subject of surrogacy but debutant director Raj Mehta has kept the tone funny and frothy.

We have made films based on the aforementioned subject before in the form of Filhaal and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, but they were intense dramas that raised crucial questions. Good Newwz seems to be a crazy film with crazy characters. It has Kumar the way his fans would want to see him, it has Kareena as stunning as possible, Diljit in a character that should be a treat to his fans, and Kiara after the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh.

The cast is solid, and the film is backed by Karan Johar. It may have been a see-saw year for the Dharma scion, given the success of Kesari and the disappointments that Drive and Kalank were, but Good Newwz seems to be a clear winner. The trailer is all set to drop tomorrow and we are expecting madness, chaos, confusion, comedy and everything one needs to make an entertainer.

It will be treat for all the Punjabis to see Kumar, Dosanjh, Khan, and Advani together. For the masculinity, there's no better bet than Akshay and Diljit, for glamour, you have Kareena and Kiara. What else one can ask for? The film is all set to release on December 27, a week after Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. The stakes are high and so are the expectations. We are assured Good Newwz would be the leading man's 12th hit in a row. All eyes on the film now!

