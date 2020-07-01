Good things come in pairs

We are accustomed to looking at art exhibitions as planned affairs but the lockdowns imposed around the world have reiterated the good old adage — take one day at a time. It's a sentiment that grows on you when you look at Through The Mind's Eye, an exhibition put together by Fort's Galerie Isa. And yes, it's an exhibition put together during the lockdown, too.



Santiago Giralda, New world

Landscape painters Michael Kunze and Santiago Giralda were approached by gallery director Ashwin Thadani early this year. The gallery has been working with Kunze, who lives and works in Berlin, since 2012 and he made quite an impact on the Indian audience. Santiago Giralda, on the other hand, came on board recently. "I've been making annual trips to the Spanish Art Fair in Madrid since India's pavilion came to be in 2008. Last year, I saw Giralda's work there and I was pretty much blown away by the painterly work that comes out in textures and layers," Thadani says.



Michael Kunze, Synchronia III

While cases began surfacing around the world, Kunze and Giralda worked in their studios, spending hours in isolation, to create works that immerse the viewer in distinct realities, using their "mind's eye". While Kunze's approach, as inspired by the Italian artist Giorgio de Chirico, sees him drawing from German romanticism, Giralda's involves starting with a photograph before the painting — photographing places, composing and editing them digitally. But as Thadani shares, "What binds both artists together is the fact that they are inherently the masters of landscape painting."



Ashwin Thadani

Till August 20 (by appointment)

At Ground Floor, Kamani Chambers, Ballard Estate, Fort.

Log on to galerieisa.com

