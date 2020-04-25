Goods train derails between Airoli and Rabale in Navi Mumbai

Two empty wagons with locomotive of a container goods train derailed along the trans-harbour line between Airoli and Rabale stations of Central Railway after it dashed with an excavator on Saturday.

Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar confirmed the development and said that the incident occurred at around 2pm. "No injury to anyone and work on re-railing of wagons is in progress. We are investigating the cause of the incident," he said.

Passenger trains have not been running but Central Railway has been running freight trains ferrying essentials. The train dashed into an excavator working on monsoon preparations of rail tracks as it was probably standing too close to rail tracks.

