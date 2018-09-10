Goods train derails in Odisha

national

There was no report of any casualty in the derailment as the goods train was moving in a slow speed, an official of the East Coast Railways said

At least 15 wagons of a goods train carrying alumina powder Sunday derailed at the Damanjodi station in Odishas Koraput district, affecting train movement on the Koraput-Rayagada route, officials said. There was no report of any casualty in the derailment as the goods train was moving in a slow speed, an official of the East Coast Railways said.

The incident took place at about 4.20 pm when the loaded wagons were being drawn out of Nalco's railway siding, the official said. Senior railway officers from Vishakhapatanam and Rayagada have reached the accident site. Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) Waltair Railway Division, K D Rao has left Vishakhapatanam for Damonjodi and he will camp at the site till complete restoration of line and resumption of traffic, a senior official said. The incident has affected movement of at least four trains.

Tthe authorities have cancelled 1807 Koraput-Rourkela Express, Samaleswari Express towards Jagdalpur is waiting at Laxmipur Road. Hirakhand Express at Koraput, will run via diverted route of Koraput-Araku-Kottavalse-Vizianagaram. Sambalpur-Koraput passenger train has been short terminated at Rayagada.

