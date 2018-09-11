Search

Goods train derails in Odisha

Sep 11, 2018, 22:41 IST | IANS

The derailment affected train services through Koraput-Rayagada route

At least two wagons of a goods train derailed at Bhalumuska railway station in Kalyansinghpur of Odisha's Rayagada district on Tuesday. The derailment affected train services through Koraput-Rayagada route.

The wagons went off the track while it was bringing aluminum powder from NALCO plant in Damanjodi of Koraput district, said East Coast Railway sources.

These wagons belong to and maintained by Nalco. This is the second derailment in the same route in the last two days. At least 15 wagons of a goods train carrying aluminium powder had derailed near Damanjodi railways station on Sunday.

Following the incident, Hirakhand Express has been diverted via Kotavalsa of Koraput towards Vizianagaram while the Rourkela Express has been controlled at Tikiri station, said sources.

