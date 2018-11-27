Google acquires large office park in Silicon Valley for dollar 1 billion

science-technology

Google has invested $1 billion in a large office park near its headquarters in Mountain View, California, the media reported.

A Google representative confirmed the $1 billion purchase price for the office park but did not comment beyond that, The Mercury News reported on Monday.

The newly acquired site is larger than the property that accommodates the company's Googleplex headquarters, according to the report.

The purchase is being revealed as the largest real estate purchase in the Bay Area and the second-largest property purchase in the US this year.

The search giant started collecting properties in downtown San Jose for a proposed transit village and the company is said to have spent at least $2.83 billion in property acquisitions in Mountain View, Sunnyvale, downtown San Jose and north San Jose.

Earlier this year, Google also acquired the Chelsea Market in Manhattan for $2.4 billion -- which was disclosed as the biggest real estate purchase of the year in the US, media reported.

