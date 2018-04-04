Google announces new feature that can help you plan your movie nights better

This new update will help one narrow down their options more efficiently

In a move that is bound to make all movie buffs happy, technology giant Google has announced a new feature that will help millennials plan their movie nights better. While the company has supported displaying movie showtimes within Google Search results, following the closure of its standalone movie site in 2016, this new update will help one narrow down their options more efficiently. There are new additions of drop-down filters in the Movies Showtimes interface that appears at the top of Google's search results, TechCrunch confirmed.

After one performs a search for "showtimes" and is directed to Google's Movies Showtimes screen as usual, they will notice a new set of drop-down filters at the top. One can use them to filter the movies near them by a number of factors, including screen type (e.g. 3D or IMAX), the movie's genre, ratings, the critic scores, language, and preferred chains. The update is rolling out to the Google Search app on Android in the U.S. and India in Hindi and English. It will also be available on mobile search in the browser, and soon, on the Google Search app for iOS.

