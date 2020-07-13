Google announces Rs 75,000 crore fund to help accelerate India's digital economy

Google on Monday announced 10 billion dollar fund to help accelerate India's digital economy. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said they will invest Rs 75,000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years. “We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational infrastructure in ecosystem investments,” Sundar Pichai said.

Today at #GoogleForIndia we announced a new $10B digitization fund to help accelerate India’s digital economy. We’re proud to support PM @narendramodi’s vision for Digital India - many thanks to Minister @rsprasad & Minister @DrRPNishank for joining us. https://t.co/H0EUFYSD1q — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 13, 2020

The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Google CEO on Monday and discussed a range of subjects like a new work culture in Coronavirus times, data security, and cyber safety. The Prime Minister termed that interaction "fruitful" and lauded Google's efforts in the field of education, Digital India, and digital payments.

"This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with Sundar Pichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters and entrepreneur," the Prime Minister tweeted. During the interaction, the challenges that the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports were also discussed.

This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with @sundarpichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs. pic.twitter.com/IS9W24zZxs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2020

"During our interaction, Sundar Pichai and I spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19. We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety," the Prime Minister tweeted



"I was delighted to know more about the efforts of Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, Digital India, furthering digital payments and more," he said in another tweet.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news