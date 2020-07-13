Search

Google announces Rs 75,000 crore fund to help accelerate India's digital economy

Updated: Jul 13, 2020, 15:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent | New Delhi

The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Google CEO on Monday and discussed a range of subjects like a new work culture in Coronavirus times, data security, and cyber safety

PM Narendra Modi and Google CEO Sundar Pichai
PM Narendra Modi and Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google on Monday announced 10 billion dollar fund to help accelerate India's digital economy. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said they will invest Rs 75,000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years. “We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational infrastructure in ecosystem investments,” Sundar Pichai said.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Google CEO on Monday and discussed a range of subjects like a new work culture in Coronavirus times, data security, and cyber safety. The Prime Minister termed that interaction "fruitful" and lauded Google's efforts in the field of education, Digital India, and digital payments.

"This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with Sundar Pichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters and entrepreneur," the Prime Minister tweeted. During the interaction, the challenges that the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports were also discussed.

"During our interaction, Sundar Pichai and I spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19. We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety," the Prime Minister tweeted

"I was delighted to know more about the efforts of Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, Digital India, furthering digital payments and more," he said in another tweet.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK