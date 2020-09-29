Google celebrates Zohra Sehgal with its beautiful doodle art

The Film industry lost its Grand Old Lady with the passing of veteran actress Zohra Sehgal in Delhi at the age of 102, on July 10, 2014. The actress dies of a cardiac arrest. Speaking to mid-day, the actress' daughter Kiran said, "My mother suffered a massive heart attack at about 4.30 pm this evening. She was unwell for the last three-four days."

Zohra, whom many referred to as Bollywood's 'grand old lady', was cremated at the Dayanand Muktidham Crematorium Ground and Electric Crematorium at Lodhi Road. Google, who often makes sure to pay tributes in their own way, made a doodle art of the yesteryear actress and shared it with the fans.

Born in Saharanpur on April 27, 1912, the full name of Zohra Segal was Sahibzadi Zohra Begum Mumtaz-ullah Khan.

Sehgal began her acting career with KA Abbas' Dharti Ke Lal and has played a vital role in the development of Indian theatre. Some of her notable films are Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Cheeni Kum, Dil Se Saawariya, The Mystic Masseur and Bend It Like Beckham.

She also appeared on BBC’s comedy series Mind Your Language. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 1998, the Kalidas Samman in 2001, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship for Lifetime Achievement in 2004 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2010.

