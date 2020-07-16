Google CEO Sundar Pichai shows stark difference in 'Instagram vs reality'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday shared an 'Instagram vs reality' post on his Instagram that aptly describes the concept. He shows a contrast between the picture posted on Instagram and the stark contrast scenario of what goes into creating that photo.

Pichai shared two images of himself on Instagram that has been shot outdoors in which he is dressed in a blue shirt. The first image shows Pichai, smiling directly at the camera, while the second image shows him checking his phone surrounded by lights and cameras.

He writes in the caption, “IG vs. reality...comfy shoes + checking on @fcbarcelona scores between takes:)"

Shared on Wednesday, the post has garnered more than 304,700 likes and tonnes of comments. Among those who commented on the post was the official page of FC Barcelona, which said, "Proud to have you on our team."

One user joked, "Google searching for fc Barcelona". Taking inspiration from his photo, a user commented, "Thanks for a reference for my LinkedIn's profile photo". Another user wrote, "Haha! Stepping up the insta game". A user thanked him for his session in the recently concluded Google for India summit, saying, "Thank you for such an amazing session Sir! Google For India was awesome! And you were the best and great as always!"

On Monday, Pichai had announced that Google would be making Rs 75,000 crore investment in India over the next 5-7 years through 'Google for India Digitisation Fund'. He asserted that the move is a reflection of the company's confidence in the future of the country and its digital economy. "We'll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments," Pichai said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news