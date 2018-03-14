Google commemorates Pi Day with special Doodle

Google Doodle today celebrates the 30th anniversary of Pi Day. Pi Day honours the mathematical constant, Pi ' which is notated by the Greek letter 'p'

Google Doodle today celebrates the 30th anniversary of Pi Day. Pi Day honours the mathematical constant, Pi ' which is notated by the Greek letter 'p'. Pi Day, commemorated on March 14 every year, honours the first three digits of this infinite figure, 3.14.

'First recognized 30 years ago in 1988 by physicist Larry Shaw, Pi Day observers often celebrate with a slice of their favorite pie in honour of the number's delicious sounding name,' Google wrote in its blog post.

'Today's delectable Doodle - baked & built by award-winning pastry chef and creator of the Cronut Dominique Ansel - pays homage to this well-rounded mathematical constant by representing the pi formula (circumference divided by diameter) using ' what else ' pie!,' it added.

