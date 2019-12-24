Search

Google celebrates the holidays with a snow globe, check out doodle here

Updated: Dec 24, 2019, 11:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Although the search engine posted the winter solstice doodle on December 21, it started posting the holiday-themed doodles from Monday

The Google Doodle of the day
Search giant Google marked the start of the holiday season this year with a series of doodles ahead of Christmas with a special ‘Happy Holidays 2019’ that added to the holiday spirit.

The doodle for the winter solstice featured two lit candles with cherries and leaves at its bottom, that represent the onset of spring after the winter season.

The first among the holiday season doodle featured a snow globe with Santa Claus in the sky riding the sleigh with reindeers and a well-lit Christmas tree. The snow globe show different locations with the reindeer sleigh flying in the sky. 

The search giant also posted a Santa tracker video that the shows the Santa Claus and the elves rushing against time to prepare the gifts to be delivered to the children all over the world.

Google is known for its series of quirky doodles on the holiday season every year. What do you think of this year's doodles?

