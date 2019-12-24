Google celebrates the holidays with a snow globe, check out doodle here

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Search giant Google marked the start of the holiday season this year with a series of doodles ahead of Christmas with a special ‘Happy Holidays 2019’ that added to the holiday spirit.

Although the search engine posted the winter solstice doodle on December 21, it started posting the holiday-themed doodles from Monday.

From wherever you are in the world, enjoy the changing of the seasons. Happy solstice! ðÂÂ´âÂÂï¸Â #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/atEFQlgmzS — Google (@Google) December 21, 2019

The doodle for the winter solstice featured two lit candles with cherries and leaves at its bottom, that represent the onset of spring after the winter season.

It’s the most

DeLIGHTful time

of the year ðÂÂ¶



With these Holiday Doodles

and everyone telling you

to be of good cheer âÂ¨



It’s the most

DeLIGHTful time

of the year ðÂ¤Â#GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/aQAOf3gcm1 pic.twitter.com/6U6Dghx3gg — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) December 23, 2019

The first among the holiday season doodle featured a snow globe with Santa Claus in the sky riding the sleigh with reindeers and a well-lit Christmas tree. The snow globe show different locations with the reindeer sleigh flying in the sky.

The search giant also posted a Santa tracker video that the shows the Santa Claus and the elves rushing against time to prepare the gifts to be delivered to the children all over the world.

ðÂÂÂ + ðÂÂ¤ + ðÂ¦Â + ðÂ¦Â + ðÂ¦Â + ðÂ¦Â + ðÂ¦Â + ðÂ¦Â + ðÂ¦Â + ðÂ¦Â = ?



See the sleigh ride in a whole new light. ðÂÂ¡ #santatracker pic.twitter.com/4ac1mrQkpn — Google (@Google) December 23, 2019

Google is known for its series of quirky doodles on the holiday season every year. What do you think of this year's doodles?

