Google Doodle celebrates India Independence Day with vibrant motifs

Google Doodle on India's 73rd Independence Day

On India's 73rd Independence Day, Google commemorated with a doodle depicting different cultures, themes and tradition of the country. The vibrant Google doodle features a collage of various traditional motifs like an artistic illustration of the Parliament, Delhi metro and the Bengal Tiger, the national animal of India. The doodle also features the LGBT pride flag and a Tricolour kite. It also includes a symbol of unity and other creatives representing purity, growth and progress in India.

They also stated: "Today’s Doodle, by India-born, Copenhagen-based guest artist Shaivalini Kumar, celebrates Independence Day in India. On this day in 1947 one of the world’s oldest and most ethnically diverse civilizations became a sovereign nation, free from British rule. The Doodle depicts traditional motifs from Indian textiles evoking the complex yet harmonious “patchwork” of Indian culture, ranging from education, to the arts, to courage and compassion."

"India is the world’s second most populous country, and many of its 1.3 billion citizens will join in the Independence Day festivities. While the subcontinent marks the occasion in various ways—from patriotic kite-flying to Amritsar’s “beating retreat” ceremony—no site is more historically significant than Lahori Gate at the Red Fort in Delhi, where then Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru first addressed the newly independent nation. India’s flag will be seen flying proudly today from Delhi to Bombay and everywhere in between. As the flag is raised each year, a 21-gun salute rings out, accompanied by the national anthem “Jana Gana Mana.” Parades, awards, and cultural events complete the momentous occasion." (sic)

