Google Doodle celebrates Meena Kumari's 85th birth anniversary

Often regarded as a 'historically incomparable' actress of the Hindi cinema, Meena Kumari was married to filmmaker and screenwriter Kamal Amrohi

Picture courtesy Google Inc

On the 85th birth anniversary of yesteryear superstar Meena Kumari, Google on Wednesday dedicated a special doodle to 'The Tragedy Queen' featuring her in a red sari.

Born on August 1, 1933, Meena Kumari in her 33 years journey in the Indian cinema starred in about 92 films, including 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam', 'Pakeezah', 'Mere Apne', 'Aarti', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Parineeta', 'Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai', 'Foot Path', 'Dil Ek Mandir' and 'Kaajal'.

Often regarded as a 'historically incomparable' actress of the Hindi cinema, Meena Kumari was married to filmmaker and screenwriter Kamal Amrohi. She passed away on March 31, 1972, due to liver cirrhosis aged 38.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever