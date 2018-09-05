Google doodle celebrates Teachers' Day

national

New Delhi: Search giant Google on Wednesday dedicated an animated doodle to Teachers' Day. In the doodle, a spinning globe, wearing spectacles is shown as a teacher. The globe is surrounded by icons representing various subjects including physics, chemistry, music, maths, astronomy, among others.

In India, September 5 is celebrated as the Teacher's day since 1962 in honour of India's second President and revered teacher Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on the same day in 1888. He was a teacher at Chennai's Presidency College and Calcutta University.

While India celebrates Teachers' Day on September 5, World Teacher's day, designated by UNESCO is celebrated on October 5 every year.

