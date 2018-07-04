Google Doodle commemorates British engineer Hubert Cecil Booth

Before Booth introduced his version of the vacuum cleaner, cleaning machines blew or brushed dirt away, instead of sucking it up

Google on Wednesday celebrated English engineer Hubert Cecil Booth on his 147th birthday with a special Doodle. Born in Gloucester in 1871, he is best known for the invention of the vacuum cleaner. Before Booth introduced his version of the vacuum cleaner, cleaning machines blew or brushed dirt away, instead of sucking it up.

"After seeing a demonstration of the "pneumatic carpet renovator" blowing dirt out of railway cars, Booth tried an experiment. Laying his handkerchief on a restaurant chair, he put his mouth on the table cloth and sucked air through it. Inspired by the results he set to work on his first design-nicknamed "Puffing Billy"- which was powered by an engine so big it had to be pulled around by horses and parked outside the house to be cleaned," a Google release read.

He is also credited with designing Ferris wheels and suspension bridges. Booth died on 14 January 1955 in Croydon, England.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever