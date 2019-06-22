Google Doodle honours Bollywood's legendary actor Amrish Puri on his 87th birth anniversary

national

Google honoured renowned Bollywood actor Amrish Puri on his 87th birth anniversary today, on June 22, 2019, with a doodle, which celebrates the life and legacy of the actor.

On the occasion of Bollywood's iconic actor Amrish Puri's 87th birth anniversary, Google honoured the renowned actor with a doodle. The doodle was unveiled by Google on the actor's 87th birthday, was made by a Pune-based guest artist Debangshu Moulik, celebrates the life and legacy of Amrish Puri.

The late actor, Amrish Puri is known for his iconic and some of the most memorable roles as a villain in innumerable movies in the Indian cinema. He is best remembered for his role as Mogambo in Mr. India which starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi.

Puri's dialogue, "Mogambo khush hua" went on to become his signature dialogue and is popular to this day. Amrish Puri was born in Jalandhar (Punjab) to a Punjabi-speaking Khatri family of Nihal Chand Puri and Ved Kaur. The actor had four siblings, elder brothers/renowned actors Chaman Puri and Madan Puri, elder sister Chandrakanta, and a younger brother, Harish Puri.

Puri landed his first role in a movie at the age of 39, before which he was working in the theater and even worked with Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). The iconic villain of Bollywood made his Bollywood debut in 1971 with the film Reshma Aur Shera.

But it was his role in Oscar-winning movie, Gandhi, a Hollywood, which made him big in the west. Puri also acted in Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. The legendary actor worked in over 200 films and also acted in films from other languages like Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil as well.

Puri passed away on December 27, 2004, after suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome.

