Google Doodle marks Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay's 115th birth anniversary

Google on Tuesday dedicated its quirky and creative doodle to mark the 115th birth anniversary of India's social reformer and freedom fighter Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay. Chattopadhyay is not just remembered for her contribution in India's freedom movement but for also being the driving force behind the renaissance of Indian handicrafts, handlooms and theatre in independent India. She further worked relentlessly for the upliftment of the socio-economic standard of the Indian women by pioneering the cooperative movement.

She is regarded as the visionary behind the famous New Delhi-situated theatre institute National School of Drama, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Central Cottage Industries Emporium, and the Crafts Council of India. She is also the recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship, the highest honour conferred by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy of Music, Dance & Drama. Chattopadhyay has also authored several books dealing with the International relations including Japan-its weakness and strength, Uncle Sam's empire and In war-torn China.

