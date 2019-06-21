Google doodle marks summer solstice with cartoon
Google Doodle showed a cartoon of the earth with eyes, a coconut tree and beach bench on its head. Star like spots were also present across the doodle
Google Doodle celebrated Summer Solstice 2019 in the Northern Hemisphere with a special cartoon.
June 21 marks the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer season. On this day, people living north of the Equator will receive the most amount of sunlight throughout this single day. In fact, the area in the north, next to the Arctic circle will receive sunshine for full 24 hours.
Google Doodle showed a cartoon of the earth with eyes, a coconut tree and beach bench on its head. Star like spots were also present across the doodle.
Also read: Google Doodle marks 6 unique inhabitants on Earth Day
While the Northern Hemisphere will enjoy the beginning of summers today, the Southern Hemisphere will witness the shortest day of the year.
Top News Stories of the Day
- Mumbai crime: Man thrashed to death, body thrown into nullah in Ghatkopar
- Mumbai: Upmarket boat snaps mid-journey on Madh island, two residents nearly-drown
- Attack on web series crew: CM Devendra Fadnavis assures action against cops if found guilty
- Mumbai crime: Man kills elder brother for plucking mangoes from his tree in Palghar
- Mumbai: BEST set to reduce base bus fare to Rs 5
- Five years on, Western Railway finally gets BMC nod for Jogeshwari escalators
- Mumbai: Let us use road inside Godrej compound, Ghatkopar locals urge
- Mumbai: Borivli school's fight with BMC reaches SC
- Mumbai: Titwala man to take railways to court for delays
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Actress Mahie Gill and other crew members of Alt Balaji's show "Fixerr" assaulted by goons