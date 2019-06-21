Google doodle marks summer solstice with cartoon

national

Google Doodle showed a cartoon of the earth with eyes, a coconut tree and beach bench on its head. Star like spots were also present across the doodle

Pic/Screengrab

Google Doodle celebrated Summer Solstice 2019 in the Northern Hemisphere with a special cartoon.

June 21 marks the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer season. On this day, people living north of the Equator will receive the most amount of sunlight throughout this single day. In fact, the area in the north, next to the Arctic circle will receive sunshine for full 24 hours.

While the Northern Hemisphere will enjoy the beginning of summers today, the Southern Hemisphere will witness the shortest day of the year.



