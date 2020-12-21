Google Doodle marks 'the great conjunction' of Jupiter, Saturn. How to watch it?

The Milky Way's Galactic Centre and Jupiter (brightest spot at centre top) are seen from the countryside near the small town of Reboledo, department of Florida, Uruguay | Representational Image | Credit: AFP

The Northern hemisphere, on December 21, will mark the beginning of winter. On the same day, sky watchers would be treated with the majestic celestial conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, two of the biggest planets of our solar system.

As per an Indian Express report, an event like this has not been witnessed since the Middle Ages; 800 years ago where the two planets would resemble a "double planet". So, to mark this rare phenomenon, Google collaborated with NASA to showcase ‘the great conjunction’ in a doodle. The doodle shows the two planets smiling and high-fiving each other as the snow-capped Earth watches them.

As per an official from Bengaluru’s Nehru planetarium, the conjunction would be visible on December 21 between 6.30-7.30 p.m. The phenomenon can be viewed from anywhere around the globe!

“Based on their orbits, from our vantage point on Earth, Jupiter and Saturn will cross within .1 degrees of each other (a fraction of the width of the full moon), a once-in-a-lifetime rendezvous recreated in the Doodle artwork. But looks can be deceiving, as the two gas giants will actually remain a vast distance of approximately 450 million miles apart!” Google said.

NASA has given tips on how to witness this rare and spectacular celestial event. Here’s what to do:

- Find a spot with an unobstructed view of the sky, such as a field or park. Jupiter and Saturn are bright, so they can be seen even from most cities.

- An hour after sunset, look to the southwestern sky. Jupiter will look like a bright star and be easily visible. Saturn will be slightly fainter and will appear slightly above and to the left of Jupiter until December 21, when Jupiter will overtake it and they will reverse positions in the sky.

- The planets can be seen with the unaided eye, but if you have binoculars or a small telescope, you may be able to see Jupiter’s four large moons orbiting the giant planet.

