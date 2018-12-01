Google Hangouts to shut down in 2020: Report

Dec 01, 2018, 20:05 IST | ANI

Google revamped Hangouts seems to have failed too. Rumours indicate that the company is considering either to launch or shutdown a messaging app. In the latter case scenario, it could be Google Hangouts.

According to a report on 9to5 Google, Google Hangouts as a consumer product will come to an end in 2020.

Google Hangouts matured from the earlier Google Talk or GChat app. Recently, the company also shut down Google+ because of lacklustre performance.

