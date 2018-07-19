Google hit with records 4.3 billion EU fine over Android

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the US tech giant illegally used Android's near-monopoly to boost usage of its own search engine and browser

The European Union slapped Google with a huge 4.34-billion-euro fine for abusing the dominance of its Android operating system in the biggest antitrust penalty in the bloc's history.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the US tech giant illegally used Android's near-monopoly to boost usage of its own search engine and browser. The decision, which follows a three-year investigation, comes as fears of a transatlantic trade war mount due to President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.



Margrethe Vestager, Competition Commissioner

"Today the commission has decided to fine Google 4.34 billion euros (Rs 34,260 crore) for breaching EU antitrust rules," Vestager told a press conference in Brussels.

"Google has engaged in illegal practices to cement its dominant market position in internet search." Vestager, who has taken on a string of Silicon Valley titans as EU antitrust chief, said Google "must put an effective end to this conduct within 90 days or face penalty payments" of up to five per cent of its average daily turnover.

The new sanction nearly doubles the previous record EU anti-trust fine of 2.4 billion euros, which also targeted Google, in that case for the Silicon Valley titan's shopping comparison service in 2017. Google immediately said it would appeal the fine.

