Google honours Gabriel Garcia Marquez's work with doodle

Pic courtesy/google; Gabriel Garcia Marquez

Google on Tuesday celebrated the work and life of one of Columbia's most prominent authors Gabriel García Márquez, whose work was appreciated all over the world, on his 91st birth anniversary. Described as one of the most popular Spanish-language writers, Gabriel García Márque was born on March 06, 1927.

Márque was considered as one of the most significant authors of the 20th century. He was awarded the 1972 Neustadt International Prize for Literature and the 1982 Nobel Prize in Literature. He pursued a self-directed education that resulted in his leaving law school for a career in journalism. In addition to his work as a novelist, Marquez was also a poet, short-story writer, screen writer and journalist.

In 1982, Márque became the first Colombian and only the fourth Latin American author to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

García Márquez wrote many acclaimed non-fiction works and short stories, but is best known for his novels, such as One Hundred Years of Solitude (1967), The Autumn of the Patriarch (1975), and Love in the Time of Cholera (1985). His works have achieved significant critical acclaim and widespread commercial success, most notably for popularising a literary style known as magic realism, which uses magical elements and events in otherwise ordinary and realistic situations.

García Márquez was a "committed Leftist" throughout his life, adhering to socialist beliefs. Critics often describe the language that García Márquez's imagination produces as visual or graphic, and he himself explains each of his stories is inspired by 'a visual image'.

