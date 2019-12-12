Google India 2019: Lata Mangeshkar and Kabir Singh dominate this year's list

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

2019 has been a great year for a lot of Bollywood celebrities, but the show-stealers on Google India have turned out to be legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, and the blockbuster film, Kabir Singh. In a list released recently, both the singer and the film have surpassed all the other names that failed to be searched on the engine as much as they were.

For the uninitiated, Mangeshkar has not been keeping well and all her fans across the globe were immensely worried about her health and keeping a tab on the same. Almost every day, there were multiple articles on social media that gave us updates on her condition, and even her family was perpetually informing the media about the singer's health.

Mangeshkar was recently discharged from the hospital and is now back to being stable. And this is the reason why she became the most searched Hindi film celebrity of the year, it seems her fans and admirers all over the country are way too concerned about her. And we wish her all the health in the world!

The other Bollywood celebrities that made it to the list were Vicky Kaushal, Tara Sutaria, and Koena Mitra. And yes, Ranu Mondal, who shot to instant fame after her viral video, also featured on the list.

Now let's talk about the most Googled film of 2019 in India, well, it's a film that created a huge debate on social media and went berserk at the box-office. Yes, we are talking about the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer, Kabir Singh. It's not only one of the biggest blockbusters of the year but also one of the most polarised ones. And this is the reason why it tops the list.

And guess what? It has also surpassed the searches of Avengers: Endgame, the highest grosser film of the year so far, both domestically and internationally. The other movies on the list are Joker, Gully Boy, Super 30, War, Housefull 4, and URI: The Surgical Strike.

