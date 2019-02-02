Google inks pact for new 35-storey office tower in US: Report

science-technology

Representational Image

San Francisco: Continuing with its investment spree in the US real estate, Google has reportedly signed a lease for a 35-storey tower in Austin which is scheduled to be ready for occupancy in the second quarter of 2022.

The construction of the tower which could potentially provide room for 5,000 workers has already begun, the Austin-American Statesman newspaper reported on Thursday.

Google, however, did not comment on the transaction.

The new tower at West Cesar Chavez and Nueces streets will have 790,000 square feet of space, according to the report, which cites local real estate sources.

The news of the investment comes as Google's parent company, Alphabet, reports earnings on Monday.

In December, the search giant announced a $1-billion investment for a new campus in New York City, CNBC reported.

In November, Google announced it would spend $100 million for 21 acres of land for a "mega campus" in San Jose near its headquarters in Mountain View, California.

Earlier in 2018, Google also acquired the Chelsea Market in Manhattan for $2.4 billion -- which was disclosed as the biggest real estate purchase of 2018 in the US.

