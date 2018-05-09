Google I/O 18: Sundar Pichai apologises for burger, beer emoji

Delivering his keynote speech at the conference, Pichai said, "Towards the end of last year it came to my attention that we had a major bug in one of our core products. It turns out, we got the cheese wrong in our burger emoji."

Sundar Pichai. Pic/AFP

Washington DC: Kicking off Google's annual developer conference, I/O in California on Tuesday, the tech giant's CEO Sundar Pichai tendered apology for the flawed design of the burger and beer emoji on Android.

Delivering his keynote speech at the conference, Pichai said, "Towards the end of last year it came to my attention that we had a major bug in one of our core products. It turns out, we got the cheese wrong in our burger emoji."

Last year, a tweet triggered a debate over the correct placement of cheese on a burger of Apple's emoji versus Google's. The tweet also drew Google CEO's attention who promised to address it immediately and delivered.

Pichai also spoke about the inaccurate beer emoji which was a half-full mug with foam coming out of the top.

"I don't even want to tell you the explanation the team gave me as to why the foam is floating above the beer, but we restored the natural laws of physics," he said at the stage.

He also showed off the correct version of both the emoji at the conference.

The Google in its annual developer conference announces upcoming products or plans and also reviews progress that the tech giant has made since the last event.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever