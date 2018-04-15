Google loses landmark 'right to be forgotten' case in UK

The businessman who won his case was convicted 10 years ago of conspiring to intercept communications



Google

A businessman fighting for the "right to be forgotten" has won a UK High Court action against Google. The man, who has not been named due to restrictions surrounding the case, wanted search results about a past crime he had committed removed from the search engine. The judge, Justice Mark Warby, ruled in his favour on Friday.

But, he rejected a separate claim made by another businessman who had committed a more serious crime. The businessman who won his case was convicted 10 years ago of conspiring to intercept communications. The other businessman, who lost his case, was convicted more than 10 years ago of conspiring to account falsely.

Both had ordered Google to remove search results about their convictions, including links to news articles, stating that they were no longer relevant. They took Google to court when it refused to remove the search results.

Google said it would accept the rulings. "We are pleased that the Court recognised our efforts in this area, and we will respect the judgements they have made in this case," it said in a statement.

