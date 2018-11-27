Google Maps allows hashtags in reviews

science-technology

Google has introduced a new feature to Maps that will make business reviews more engaging and useful

You can now use your favourite hashtag when reviewing a place on Google Maps.

Google has introduced a new feature to Maps that will make business reviews more engaging and useful. One can add up to five hashtags in their posts which Google suggests should be placed at the end of the review, Engadget reported.

It is also suggested that specific hashtags such be used such as #sunsetviews and #wheelchairaccessible instead of generic terms.

The feature is available on Android devices. It is unclear as to when it will be available on iOS or the web.

