Google News app bug using excessive background data: Report

The Google News app appears to be using too much background data for some Android users due to a bug, The Verge reported.

Google seems to be aware of the issue as some users have been experiencing the problem since June, said the report on Monday, citing Google News Help Forum posts.

The issue is still affecting many users despite Google's promise to come up with a fix in September.

The app burned through mobile data of affected users even when they turned on the "Download via Wi-Fi" option, consuming, in some cases, as much as 24GB of data.

To avoid paying overage charges, affected users can, as of now, either delete the app or disable the background data, the report said.

