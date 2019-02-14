Google pays tribute to the Indian Cinema legend Madhubala on her 86th birth anniversary

national

Google celebrates Valentine's day with an enticing doodle of Madhubala as today embarks the 86th birth anniversary of effervescent actress Madhubala

Pic courtesy/ Google

On Valentine's Day, Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with an enticing doodle of the legendary Bollywood star Madhubala who was well known for her character Anarkali from the movie "Mughal-E-Azam" that narrated an alluring story of two lovers.

Today embarks the 86th birth anniversary of the effervescent actress Madhubala."The Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood" as the Google blog post said was raised in the slums of Bombay and started her career as a child star at the age of nine to support her family. She was born in Delhi in 1933, Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi was raised in a town located near the Bombay Talkies film studio, said Google alongside her iconic "Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya" dance "mudra" doodle created by Bangalore artist Muhammed Sajid. She first appeared in Bollywood as Baby Mumtaz. In 1947, she bagged the lead role in "Neel Kamal", at the age of 14, taking her moniker that made her famous.



Acting as family's only breadwinner, she worked tirelessly to support her parents and four sisters. In 1949, she made her way to cameo in nine films, including blockbuster "Mahal" opposite Ashok Kumar, when she dazzled with a breathtaking performance. Her spell-binding appearance earned comparisons to Venus, although Madhubala flourished mostly in an understated style well suited for comedies, dramas, and romantic roles alike.

#Madhubala@GoogleIndia giving tribute to legendary beautiful actress Madhubala on her 86th birth anniversary!



She was known as “The Venus of Indian Cinema”, “Marilyn Monroe of India” âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ#GoogleDoodle #Madhubala #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/gbu9cnq715 — Rishi Gourhia ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ® (@RGourhia) February 14, 2019

She then fell in love with her co-star with Dilip Kumar in 1951 while shooting for ‘Tarana.’ She had acted in over 70 films over the course of a tragically brief career and her film "Chalak" with Raj Kapoor remained incomplete as she did not have the strength to continue.



The epic historical drama "Mughal-E-Azam" directed by K. Asif remains one of the most popular and expensive movies in Bollywood history. Dilip Kumar-Madhubala chemistry in the movie was unforgettable and undeniable and even now gain praises for it.

Tomorrow’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates a legend, who was also known as the Venus of Indian Cinema.



Can you guess who? pic.twitter.com/P2plRGNiPX — Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 13, 2019

In 1952, Madhubala was billed "The Biggest Star in the World" by Theatre Arts magazine. She died on February 23, 1969, at the age of 36 after a prolonged illness. She appeared on a commemorative postage stamp in India In 2008, where she is remembered by many as one of the greatest to ever grace the silver screen.

With inputs from IANS

